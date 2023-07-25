GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A Galveston County jury sentenced Richard Jay Duplessis, of Galveston, to life in prison for sexually abusing a family member. On August 12, 2022 the child victim in this case outcried that a family member, Duplessis, had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6. Duplessis was then arrested and indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The indictment alleged the abuse began in May 2021 and ended in February 2022. The range of punishment for this offense was 25 years to life in prison. Trial began Tuesday, July 18th.The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Raneca Henson and Assistant District Attorney Hilary Miller. The jury also heard testimony from two other victims who were previously sexually abused by the defendant when they were children.

In closing arguments, Chief ADA Henson argued that the defendant took advantage of the victim’s trust and innocence. The State also presented text messages that showed the nature of inappropriate communication the defendant had with the child. Thursday afternoon, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

During punishment Henson argued, “the defendant has shown he is a predator, and he preys on young girls that can’t protect themselves.” Defense argued that the defendant needed rehabilitation. Henson said the defended needed prison, not rehabilitation.

The jury returned a verdict of Life in prison after deliberating less than 10 minutes. Under Texas Law, this offense is not eligible for parole.