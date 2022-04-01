HOUSTON (KIAH) A Galveston County man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving children. Galveston County District Court Judge John Ellisor has sentenced Alfredo Lopez Ramirez to 7 years in prison for two charges of Indecency with a Child by Contact. Ramirez had previously been found guilty by a jury for the offenses on December 16th, 2021.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Ramirez in August 2017 after a female relative disclosed that she had been sexually abused by Ramirez when she was 10 or 11 years old. A second female relative came forward disclosing that she had been similarly abused by Ramirez when she was 12 years old. Ramirez was subsequently charged with multiple counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact, second degree felonies carrying a possible punishment of 2 to 20 years in prison.

At trial in December, one victim testified that Ramirez engaged in sexual contact with her on multiple occasions while he temporarily lived in a trailer on the same property as her home. The second victim testified that Ramirez also engaged in sexual contact with her on multiple occasions during a week that she spent at his home while her mother was out of the country. The jury found Ramirez guilty of two counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

The court conducted a punishment hearing on Wednesday. Ramirez testified at the hearing and maintained his innocence, accusing the children of lying and asserting that their parents were conspiring against him. Prosecutor Adam Poole argued to Judge Ellisor that, when given the opportunity to express remorse for his crimes, Ramirez instead used that opportunity to take one last parting shot at his victims.

Ramirez was formally sentenced today to 7 years in prison on each charge of Indecency with a Child. The sentences run concurrently. Ramirez must serve one half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney commends the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.