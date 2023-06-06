HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston Police Department needs the public’s help finding a teen who robbed a jewelry store in broad daylight, with a gun in hand. HPD Robbery Division have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Fabian P. Navarro. He is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., police believe Navarro entered a jewelry store, located within the mall, at the 2000 block of Willowbrook Mall, in Houston. Based on the investigation, police believe he first acted like a customer and walked around the store, looking at jewelry.
While an employee was helping a male, he pulled out a handgun and jumped over the counter. The store employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing the jewelry, but he then pointed the gun at her and threated to harm her if she intervened. The suspect removed around $75,000 worth of jewelry and then fled the location.
A follow up investigation was conducted by a Houston Police Robbery Detective, where Fabian Phillip Navarro was identified as the suspect in the robbery and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Attempts to locate Fabian Navarro have been unsuccessful and is currently wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.