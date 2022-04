Police still searching for suspects

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s like a scene out of a movie– a gunfight breaks out during a home invasion in southwest Houston.

The suspects were caught on camera kicking the door in. While inside, the homeowner was ready with a gun.

Once the door flew open several men with guns came in claiming they we’re Houston Police.

The victim didnt believe it, and started firing.

Police said the men returned fire, but did not hit the homeowner.

No one was injured, and the suspects got away.