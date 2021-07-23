Gunman on the run after opening fire on family member in Meyerland area

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police are looking for a suspect wanted in the shooting of a woman on Braesvalley Drive around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 16th.

Picture of Rashad Dabeon Williams from 2020. Courtesy of Houston Police

Rashad Dabeon Williams is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Elyssia Sapp is in stable condition at the hospital. She says she went outside her apartment to get some documents from her car when Williams, who she knew, came around the corner of a building. She says the two of them started to argue. Sapp says Williams then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her. She said she then heard several shots and fell to the ground, according to HPD Investigators.

Police say, Williams drove away in Sapp’s red 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which was found with the keys inside at her apartment complex on Monday, July 19.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rashad Williams is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.