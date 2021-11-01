Halloween weekend ends with deadly shootings in Houston

Several people starting shooting at one house, killing 1 and injuring 3 others.

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  The Halloween weekend ends with Houston police investigating two separate deadly house party shootings.  HPD arrived at one of the houses on 1909 Schilder in NE Houston early Sunday morning.  According to investigators, a fight broke out at the house and several people starting shooting, killing an 18-year-old woman, and injuring three teens.  During a press conference, HPD says they have one possible suspect and are looking to identify them.

At another house party, HPD says a man was trying to move people from outside the front of the house.  That’s when another man became angry, shooting and killing the victim. There’s no word if anyone is in custody for both shootings.  HPD is asking anyone with information to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or to submit it online at crime-stoppers.org.

