HOUSTON (KIAH) Authorities are releasing a photo of a man and need the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a crime in north Harris County.

It was March 28 when a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the Circle K located in the 25500 block of Aldine Westfield, just easy of the Hardy Toll Road, in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

The victim told authorities on scene that he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man he did not know. That suspect then pulled a handgun out, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill him if he did not leave.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”- 5’10” tall (in the photo below), wearing a white shirt, dark colored pants and white tennis shoes. He left the location in a 4-door, gray sedan, traveling north on Aldine Westfield.

Precinct 4 Constables

If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged t contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement. Constable Mark Herman