HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Harris County District Attorney’s office is working to upgrade charges against the man accused of shooting a 9-year-old during an armed robbery at an ATM.

Tony Earls, the accused shooter of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez has posted bond since his court hearing Thursday morning. He is now out of jail.

According to our news partners at ABC 13, police say he mistakenly killed Alvarez while trying to shoot a man who robbed him at a Chase bank in southeast Houston.

Attorneys for Earls argued during a court hearing Thursday that prosecutors had no probable cause to hold him in custody as he didn’t intend to harm Arlene Alvarez during Monday’s evening’s shooting.

A prosecutor says under Texas law, Earls was not justified in using deadly force because during his actions, he killed an innocent bystander.

Alvarez was sitting in the back seat of her family’s car when she was shot in the head. The 9-year-old was on her way to get pizza with her family for Valentine’s Day.

As of now, the 41-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Earls is due back in court next month.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the robber who got away. If you have any information you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.