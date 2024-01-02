GALVESTON (KIAH) — A judge who works in the Harris County court system, was arrested in Galveston over the holiday weekend. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Frank Aguilar is charged with assault. Judge Aguilar allegedly caused bodily injury to a family member at a beach house on New Year’s Eve. Aguilar has been a state district judge in Harris County since 2019.

