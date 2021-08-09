Harris County launches programs aimed at reducing crime and increasing community safety

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, to join public safety and health officials are introducing the Holistic Alternative Responder Team (HART) and Gun Violence Interruption Programs.
The items presented to commissioners court by Commissioner Ellis support Harris County’s commitment to advancing innovative and effective approaches to reducing crime and improving community safety.
Go to the Judge’s Facebook page for a LIVE update.
Local representatives expected to attend are:
- Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge
- Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Edison Toquica, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy
- Barbie Robinson, Harris County Public Health, Director
- Troy Finner, Houston Police Department, Chief of Police
