HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities discovered a dead body that was found near Cypress Creek in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that individuals fishing in the creek near the 18400 block of Mossforest discovered the body and called for help.

Investigators arrived and stated initial information from the scene showed that the body, that of a woman in her 20s, had been at the locations for several days and had suffered from animal activity prior to discovery.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the body showed “signs of trauma.”

But investigators said that due to the state of decomposition and animal activity, it is unclear what injuries she may have suffered.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to identify the body as well as discover the manner of death. The sheriff’s office’s homicide unit is investigating the incident as a probable murder.