HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman has been shot to death in her home overnight and police believe her ex-husband is the suspect.

It happened in a northeast Houston neighborhood at the 9100 block of Saint Laurent.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s 16-year-old son called 911 reporting a burglary and told dispatchers his ex-stepfather was trying to break-in.

During the 911 call, several gunshots were heard, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the home, the woman was found shot to death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that deputies are searching for the victim’s ex-husband, identified as Lorenzo White, 55, who fled in a white Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate number NKL-2014.

Update 1: a search is underway for the victim’s ex-husband, Lorenzo White (1-11-67). White allegedly broke into her home and shot the victim multiple times. White fled in a Nissan Frontier, white in color, TX#NKL-2014. White is armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts 1/2 https://t.co/HaBu7qdbOr pic.twitter.com/alh4Lgs2M0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2022

Gonzalez says that White is armed and dangerous. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).