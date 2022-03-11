HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) Harris County is investigating a scene where four children were four children were found abandoned.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to Twitter to explain that units responded to a welfare check in the 4000 blk of Cypress Hill Drive at Cypresswood Drive, just west of I-45 near Spring. Three children, with the oldest being around 4-years-old is said by authorities to be the oldest. All of the children were found in various stages of undress, even found standing on the roadway. A toddler was found inside an adjacent residence. All four were abandoned, with no adult supervision, according to Ed Gonzalez on social media. He added the home was unkept and in disarray.

In addition to HCSO investigators, Gonzalez said Child Protective Services also responded to the scene and that a follow-up investigation is underway. Authorities are asking the public, if you have any info regarding this incident, please call us at 713-221-6000.