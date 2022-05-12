HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities have identified the man wanted for the stabbing death of his wife that took place on Tuesday in northeast Harris County.

Leonardo Pimentel-Lopez, 27, was charged with the murder of his wife, Nelaine Valazco-Castellano, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday. The incident happened Tuesday night at the 17500 block of Holroyd Road in Atascocita.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Castellano, 21, dead from apparent stab wounds. After speaking with the homeowners, who are related to the victim, said that Lopez stabbed her and left.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the couple was from Cuba and were staying with relatives in the home.

The family members said that they didn’t see a physical disturbance prior to the stabbing but did hear Lopez asking for a charger immediately beforehand.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot and 150 pounds. He has slicked black hair and a tattoo on at least one arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with floral designs and camo pants.

Gonzalez said that if someone sees Lopez, do not approach him, but contact local authorities via 911.

Investigators urge anyone with information to the whereabouts of Leonardo Pimentel-Lopez to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.