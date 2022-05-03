HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County investigators are releasing photos of three suspects involved in the murder that happened at a north Harris County fashion store.

On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 7 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to the Newly Acquired Wealth and Fashion store located at 12726 North Freeway in reference to an aggravated robbery in which a store employee had been shot.

Deputies located the complainant, 33-year-old Matthew Archield, with several gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head. Archield was initially transported to the hospital in serious condition. But on March 23, Archield was taken off life support and was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the HCSO’s Violent Crime Unit began the investigation into the robbery and shooting, learning that at least three Black males ( photos attached), between 20 and 30 years of age, entered the store and attempted to rob the employees.







The Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is now investigating the case.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.