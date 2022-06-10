HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.

According to deputies, they talked with a witness named Eduardo Garcia, 21, who told them he and the victim were hanging out and drinking beers when several members of a biker gang pulled up and began assaulting the victim.

Garcia said that he ran from the scene as the assault was happening and returned only when deputies arrived, deputies said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that they also detained a second man who was inside the travel trailer during the assault.

The HCSO homicide investigators said they presented the facts to the case to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for review, then ended up arresting and charging Garcia for the murder of the victim, identified as Hilario Trejolopez, 22.

Gonzalez said that the investigation is ongoing and is urging anyone with information about this case to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).