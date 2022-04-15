HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to take money out of an ATM with a weapon to his back.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Sonny John, 30, was in custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a man on March 19 in southwest Harris County. John was captured by another local agency and is being held in the Harris County Jail.

Surveillance video of the kidnapping suspect. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said that John flagged down the victim, a 55-year-old man, as the victim was driving near the 6600 block of Highway 6. John pointed to a wheel on the victim’s vehicle.

After both pulled into a parking lot, John told the victim that there was something wrong with his tire and went to his truck to grab some tools, deputies said. He began tapping the tire, then said it was fixed and needed payment. The victim asked how much, and John told him $500.

Authorities said the victim told John that he did not have any money. Then John walked back to his truck, returned, and entered the victim’s passenger side door, and held a knife and a handgun.

John then demanded he drive to a local Walgreens store, followed him to the ATM inside, and attempted withdrew cash from the victim’s account, authorities said.



Surveillance video obtained by the sheriff’s office shows John entering the store behind the victim and holding a weapon to his back.

The victim was able to contact two friends who brought him some money to give to John, authorities said.

Investigators are urging the public to come forward if they were a victim of this suspect.



Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.