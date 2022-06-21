HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being a victim of a carjacking in northwest Harris County on Monday evening, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 10700 block of Brentway Drive in Houston around 7 p.m. and said they found a man identified as Sean Ramirez, 29, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they talked with Ramirez’s family and other witnesses who said that he was shot during an attempted carjacking. They described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored cap, tan pants and a dark-colored backpack.

The suspect ran from the scene, heading eastbound on Brentway, deputies said. Deputies did search the area using air support from a chopper but did not locate him.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to conduct a follow up investigation.

The investigation is on-going and investigators urge anyone with information about this case to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).