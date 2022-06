HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in the north part of the county.

They say a man was shot in the back.

Deputies said that the shooting may have happened at Parker Road and the Eastex Freeway around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators are working with that victim to figure out exactly what led to this shooting, but there is no suspect information available early in the investigation.