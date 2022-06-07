HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife is dead by suicide in Dallas after being spotted by police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

A manhunt was underway for Lorenzo White, 55, when his vehicle was spotted in Dallas by U.S. Marshals, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Dallas police officers began a traffic stop on White’s car, but he refused to get out of his car and placed a gun to his head.

After the SWAT team arrived at the scene, White shot himself a short time later and was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

White is the main suspect in the shooting death of Lisa Daniel, who was shot in her home on the 9100 block of Saint Laurent in northeast Houston late Sunday night.

Her 16-year-old son called 911 saying that his ex-stepfather was trying to break in their home. The 911 operator could hear the gunshots in the background later in the call, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, Daniel was declared dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.