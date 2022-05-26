HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage boy has died from a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Mission Bend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive in southwest Houston. The preliminary investigation discovered that a 16-year-old boy was outside of his home talking to a person or persons that are possible suspects. An altercation led to shots being fired, and the teen was wounded.

The suspects fled in a 4-door sedan, while the teen was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Gonzales said that the teen was two days shy of his 16th birthday.

The sheriff also said that the teen and others were meeting outside for some sort of transaction, but it led to an altercation and shooting.