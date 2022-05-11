HOUSTON (KIAH) — Investigators are looking into the death of a woman in an incident that happened overnight at a home in Atascocita, north of Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on the 17500 block of Holroyd Road after midnight Tuesday night, where they found a woman in the house.

The woman was found unresponsive with a stab wound by deputies, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Early reports say the neighbors near the house heard a disturbance in the home between the woman and her husband.

Gonzalez said that investigators believe that the husband had fled the scene and is the main suspect in the stabbing death.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 27 years of age, 5-foot, 150 pounds, and wearing a black flora shirt and green camouflage pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.