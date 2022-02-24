HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male at 9601 Westheimer Road near two fast food businesses around 4 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 23.



Houston Police said the identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Amri and K. Hale reported the following statement to CW39:



HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a restaurant at the location and learned Houston Fire Department paramedics had pronounced the victim deceased on scene from apparent gunshot wounds.



A preliminary investigation indicated the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation while inside the business. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene on foot. The unknown suspect, described only as a white male, fled the scene running eastbound on Westheimer.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.