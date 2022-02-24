HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Police are searching for a man involved in a fatal shooting after a home invasion late Wednesday night. Houston police say it happened in the 5535 Groveton Street about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 23.

HPD Homicide Division Detective J. Nguyen said:

The man killed was identified as Carlos M. Terrick, 38.



Mr. Terrick went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence at the above address, forced his way in and confronted her new boyfriend (suspect) in the back bedroom. Witnesses then heard multiple gunshots. The suspect exited the bedroom and fled the scene in a white BMW.



Terrick suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.