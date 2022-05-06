HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say a Houston man remains hospitalized after being charged with allegedly firing at two officers during a traffic stop, wounding one of them.

Police say Jimmy Bryan is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant following Wednesday’s shooting.

In a tweet Thursday, Houston police say Officer J. Sallee, who was shot in his lower pelvic area, “remains in stable condition & continues to recover at an area hospital.”

Court records did not list an attorney for Bryan who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting took place at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after Sallee and another officer had stopped Bryan, who police say had been the focus of a multi-agency drug investigation.

After stopping Bryan, officers asked him to get out of the pickup truck he was driving, but he then pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officers, police said.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.