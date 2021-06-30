Houston PD: Man sitting in his car shot to death, dangerous gunman still on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is urgently asking for the public’s help to come forward with information on a SW Houston deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 1:10 a.m., HPD investigators say, Jerry Cole was sitting in his car in the 10100 block of Sugar Branch Drive in Southwest Houston. An unknown man (driving a white four-door sedan) fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car striking him. Jerry Cole died as a result of the gunshot injuries he sustained during the shooting, according to officials.

The family of Jerry is asking for the community’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.