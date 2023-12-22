HOUSTON (KIAH) — News out of northeast Houston, where a police chase ended in a crash. We have your first look at the aftermath on Aldine Westfield and Little York. Our news partners KTRK reported the vehicle police were pursuing was stolen, and everyone involved was arrested.

We also learned that during the chase, someone pointed a laser at a HPD helicopter, which is an illegal and dangerous situation. At last check, local police were trying to find the person responsible. Watch tonight at 9 p.m. for our nightly news.