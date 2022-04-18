HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting from Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video picture of person of interest (Houston Police Department)

The person, who was captured on surveillance video, is wanted regarding the shooting of an man who was shot and killed in front of a sports bar at 6821 S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston.

Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in his wheelchair outside of the establishment in conversation with someone, when an unknown Hispanic man approached and shot the victim multiple times, police said. The victim’s identification is pending notification to family members.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.