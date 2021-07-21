Houston Police release surveillance video and sketch of gunman involved in fatal road rage shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is releasing surveillance video and a sketch of a road rage suspect that fatally shot a 17 yr-old teenager in the head.

Investigators say, the car is now described as a 2011-2013, white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium package with Venti Ports in the hood, not the fenders. It has round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.

HPD Homicide Division Detective M. Condon and Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers C. Brown and J. Winham reported:



Officers responded to a shooting call near Highway 59 and McGowen Street and observed Houston Fire Department paramedics loading Mr. Castro into an ambulance and transporting him to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center. Castro had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Officers were advised the shooting happened in the 600 block of McCarty Street near the East Freeway (Interstate Highway 10 East).



Castro was one of two passengers in a pickup truck driven by his father. The father was driving on Chartres Street when he said he encountered the driver (suspect) of a white Buick sedan. The two drivers exchanged gestures and the suspect followed the victim’s vehicle onto the East Freeway and then near McCarty Street. There, the suspect fired several shots at the father’s truck, striking one of the male passengers, Castro, at least one time. The father stated he drove to the area of Highway 59 and McGowen Street and called 911.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. The current Crime Stoppers reward is up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

