Houston Police searching for persons of interest involved in deadly shooting

Crime
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a male at 6729 Lockwood Drive that occurred about 11:25 p.m. on Sunday (May 16).

Surveilance Video of Persons of Interest

The persons of interest are described only as two black males. One in his 50s and with a heavy build, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The other person is in his 30s, with a heavy build, and wore a gray hooded sweater and dark jeans.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The victim was found in front of a convenience store at the above address suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives J. Escobar and A. Ferrell

According to witnesses, the victim had argued with a male customer prior to the shooting and was standing in front of the store. As customers exited the store at closing, the victim approached two male customers as they exited the store. A witness stated there was a brief argument between the men and multiple gunshots were heard, but the witness did see the shooting. One customer left in a black pickup truck of unknown make and model parked in front of the store. The second customer left on foot.

Surveillance Picture of Persons of Interest Truck

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

