HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are looking for two suspects who broke in into a maintenance building at an apartment complex and stole some very pricey equipment.

Video surveillance in the video clip herein, reveals two suspects breaking into a building at the Fidelis Cypresswood Apartments in Cypresswood Tuesday night. The two suspects stole a General Wire Speed Rooter sewer cleaning machine valued at over $3,000. They are described as black males.

Police described one wore a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black shoes. The second one was wearing a black Adidas jacket with a white t-shirt, blue and white shorts, and white shoes. They fled the scene in a dark colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet. If you have information on the suspects, call the police.