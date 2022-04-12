HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a woman who allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend because she was upset that he brought his current girlfriend to her house.

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct-discharging a firearm after shooting Aaron Konte Williams, 29, on Sunday night at her house in the 5800 block of Beldart Street in southeast Houston.

Authorities said that Harris and Williams were in a prior relationship, having two children together. On Sunday night, Williams was bringing home one of the children back from a weekend visit, but also had his current girlfriend with him in his vehicle.

Harris was upset that Williams’ girlfriend was present at the time and shot Williams several times, striking him in the arm and leg, police said.

Williams was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Neither the girlfriend nor the child was injured.

Harris returned to the scene and was positively identified, police said. She was arrested and subsequently charged for her role in the shooting.