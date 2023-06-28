HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man who was helping the woman’s girlfriend during an argument back in October of 2021. According to Harris County District Attorneys Office, Tarquasha Nashae Robinson, 26, plead guilty on Thursday for the murder of Yurmum Fernandes, 27, on the evening of Halloween in 2021.

Tarquasha Nashae Robinson, 26 (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorneys Office)

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, Robinson and her girlfriend had broken up and the girlfriend was with Fernandes at his apartment on South Dairy Ashford Road in west Houston. Prosecutors say Robinson went to the second-floor apartment and started and argument with her girlfriend and pushed her girlfriend down the stairs when things got heated.

Fernandes stepped in to help the girlfriend back up the stairs with Robinson following closely behind. When Fernandes shut the door, prosecutors said Robinson shot through the door hitting the man in the chest, killing him.

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue notes that because Robinson pleaded guilty to the murder, she cannot appeal the conviction or punishment, and she must serve at least half of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole.

Yurum Fernandes, 27 (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorneys Office)

“Domestic violence often affects people beyond the abusive relationship, and in this case an innocent friend lost his life when the violence escalated to murder. We can never replace this brave young man, but hopefully bringing his killer to justice will give his family some peace.” Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

“Yurum was a beloved part of the Fernandes family, and we hope this will bring his loved ones some much needed closure.” Lara Hogue, Assistant District Attorney