HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the city’s police chief, Houston’s crime is down, and that includes violent crime.

In a positive crime summary report to Houston city councilmembers on Wednesday, Houston police chief Troy Finner said violent crime in the city of Houston is down by 10% and overall crime is down 5%, compared to the same time last year.

The city’s murder ratio, which showed an increase of more than 7% earlier this year, is now down 1% compared to this time last year.

Unofficially, the city has recorded 300 murders in the first eight months of this year compared to 304 in the first eight months of 2021.

A second major violent crime category, that of robbery, is also down 7%.

Chief Finner told city leaders he wants citizens to know his force is fighting crime.

“We want our citizens to know that the men and women of HPD, our civilian staff, as well as our community, are all collectively fighting crime and making a positive difference,” Finner said.

The full presentation by Chief Finner and HPD Assistant Chief Milton Martin to the City Council can be viewed on this YouTube video.



The Chief’s PowerPoint presentation, including year-to-date crime numbers in each City Council District, is available at http://adobe.ly/3pZwGvW