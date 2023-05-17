HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you live in west Houston, you may know the Westchase District. It’s a small community consisting of a 4.2-square-mile footprint, where crime is reportedly down by double digits.

Westchase District crime reports dropped more than 21% following several crime prevention measures including:

the expansion of its private security patrol in support of Houston police

the installation of license-plate reading cameras

the creation of a dedicated dispatch line for property owners and businesses.

Result findings compare Houston Police Department crime data from October 2021 through March 2022 to those during the same six-month time period one year later.

Overall, violent crimes in Westchase District dropped 33.3% while non-violent crimes fell 19.1%.

Among the most compelling reductions:

Robberies are down 51.5%,

Theft of vehicle accessories is down 40.4%,

Shoplifting is down 31.8%

Public safety plays a major role in maintaining our status as a preferred destination for businesses and their workforces. We’re certainly encouraged by the figures but realize there’s always more work to do. Sherry Fox, vice president of communications for Westchase District

Fox points to several initiatives which contributed to the decrease in reported crimes:

Beginning in October 2022, the management district added an extra SEAL private patrol officer and K-9 partner to each of its three shifts, including a new third shift from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m..

SEAL units consisting of an armed officer and K-9 partner support Houston police officers already working for Westchase District seven days a week. Westchase District first integrated the SEAL Security presence with Houston police patrols in November 2021.

Westchase District also operates a dedicated dispatch line, (713) 701-7800, for property owners, building managers, and businesses to report suspicious activity. A SEAL security dispatcher will contact an officer on duty — either HPD or a SEAL officer — to respond. The dedicated line is staffed 24 hours a day.

“The presence and response time of our SEAL patrol officers is a big part of our success,” adds Fox. “Given the size of our area, a SEAL patrol unit is rarely more than a mile away.”

Westchase District also has installed eight, around-the-clock license-reading and monitoring cameras which can be moved as needed. Another eight license-reading cameras have been installed in the area by District F City Council Member Tiffany Thomas and District G City Council Member Mary Nan Huffman.

Roughly 53,000 people work in Westchase District and 28,000 live in the area. In addition, more than half a million people live within five miles of the its boundaries.