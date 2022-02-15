HOUSTON (KIAH) Video allegedly captures in incident involving a coach being chased, beaten to the ground and allegedly suffers a broken arm within the Cy-Fair Independent School District, where officials are still investigating.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Alisha Marie posted video on her Facebook page of the alleged incident writing “LANGHAM CREEK PARENTS !!!! This is what is happening at our school !!! We have a coach running for his life. This is disgusting.” The post has more than 1,600 comments and has been shared hundreds of times.

The video was captured on cell phone. The alleged chase video included expletives as a man in a red hat is being chased, then knocked down to the ground and allowed to escape the pursuers. Multiple posts on social media address the incident currently being investigated.

A letter was issued to parents in the Langham Creek Community wrote:

Our administrative team is aware of videos circulating that involves several Arragon Middle School students in an incident at Langham Creek High on Thursday February 10th. We worked collaboratively with the Aragon administration and the CFISD Police Department to complete a thorough investigation, and the juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody period to preserve the integrity of the investigation, please refrain from engaging in discussions surrounding the incidents with students and community members. The incident that took place is extremely unacceptable and will be disciplined according to the CFISD Student Code of Conduct. Our team is also aware of social media posts today with threats to our campus. The CFPD Police Department is investigating and we have implemented additional security measures. Remind your students that any information regarding school safety should be shared with administrators immediately We continue to work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member if you have any questions concerning please feel free to contact me. Dr. Jose Martinez

The Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent issued a notice on “Campus Safety” writing:

Dear CFISD Community, The recent safety violations that have occurred both on and off our campuses are extremely disappointing. I want to reassure you that we are taking these actions very seriously. Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors. We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible. We continue to encourage students, staff and community members to inform administrators, campus police officers or police dispatchers if they see or hear suspicious or illegal activity. The CFISD Tipline is accessible at the top of every district and campus webpage. The CFISD Police Dispatch can be reached 24/7 at 281-897-4337. Thank you for helping us maintain and reinforce a safe and secure environment in our schools and in our community. Mark Henry, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools