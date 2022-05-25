HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument between roommates lead to a deadly shooting in Acres Homes on Tuesday night.

It happened before 10 p.m. Near West Gulf Bank Road and Antoine Drive. Houston police say a witness saw the victim and his roommate outside having an argument.

At some point the roommate pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The roommate then fled on foot, police said. A witness to the incident tried to render aid to the victim before paramedics arrived, but the victim died on the way to the hospital.

Police said that while they know who the roommate is, they do not know what the argument was about and that the investigation is ongoing.