HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder.

Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The victim’s body wasn’t discovered until one day after the shooting took place.

According to police, a witness stated there was a shooting around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday in an apartment at 6301 West Bellfort Boulevard. The witness did not call the police initially because he said he was scared and believed the shooter was still in the apartment. On Monday, the witness provided officers with a description of the suspect and his clothing.

An officer knocked on the door of the apartment and a male matching the suspect description answered the door. Officers detained the male, later identified as Vanejas, and conducted a search of the apartment, where they located a deceased male victim in a bedroom. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Vanejas was taken into custody at the scene and was subsequently charged with murder in the case.