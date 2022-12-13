HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have identified and charged a man for his role in a deadly shooting last week in northeast Houston, and the suspect is now a wanted man.

Charges were filed against Miguel Angel Gomez, 49, for murder in the shooting death of an unidentified 35-year-old man last Thursday outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive.

Police said an argument led to the victim being shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The shooter and victim had an ongoing argument.

Investigators later identified Gomez as the suspect in the case, and a warrant for murder was filed to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miguel Angel Gomez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.