HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police Department and FBI Houston have increased the reward to up to $130,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for murdering a 5-year-old in 2022.

Khamaya Donelson (FBI)

Khamaya Donelson was murdered at 13350 Northborough Drive about 12:50 a.m. on July 3, 2022. She was in the car with brother as her mom drove them across the intersection. She stopped at the stop sign and when she pulled away, her daughter was struck in the neck. The same bullet of an automatic weapon used in the shooting was lodged in her 8-year old brothers arm. They were taken to the hospital where Khamaya was pronounced dead.

Today, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and HPD homicide detectives were joined by FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Mark Whalen to make a plea to the public for any additional information on the suspect(s) responsible for the crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CallFBI.

Police shared images of the vehicle and involved alleged suspects wanted in the killing.

The original press conference back in 2022…