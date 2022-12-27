HOUSTON (KIAH) A man is dead this morning after a shooting at a local bar in south Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. this morning at the Palmas bar located at Park Place Boulevard and Poplar street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gun shot wound lying on the ground outside of the doorway of the bar, where he later died.

Police believe a fight happened inside the bar, where police said that during the commotion, a victim was shot. It’s unclear if he was part of the fight or an innocent bystander. The investigation is ongoing.