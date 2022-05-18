HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was charged with murdering his girlfriend, despite his claims that he acted in self-defense.

Houston police arrested and charged Ernesto Pacheco, 46, with murder for an incident that happened at an apartment complex off the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Officers arrived at the complex located at 6113 Gulf Freeway Monday morning around 3:30 a.m. and met with Pacheco, who told them he shot his girlfriend in self-defense.

Officers then entered the apartment, where they found the 31-year-old unidentified victim in the back bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later said that evidence led to Pacheco being charged with murder. He was then transported to the Harris County processing center and booked into the Harris County Jail. There is no information yet on his bond.