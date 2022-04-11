HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman that was discovered on Saturday night.

William Clayton Andrews, 36, is charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The victim, who was discovered shot to death in a vehicle on the shoulder of 9797 S. Post Oak, has yet to be identified. Police believe the victim to be 30 to 40 years old.

Houston police said the victim was in the back seat of the car and wash shot multiple times. A witness who claimed to be the driver of the vehicle and Andrews were questioned by police, who noticed that Andrews had a gunshot wound on his wrist.

Detectives determined the victim and Andrews got into an argument while they were in the car that escalated when Andrews shot the victim. He was treated for his wound, taken into custody and subsequently charged in the shooting.

Police believes that the incident does not carry a threat to the general public.