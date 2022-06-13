HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his brother and injuring his nephew in a domestic incident in north Houston on Friday.

Houston police have charged Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, with murder and aggravated assault of a family member.

Police said that they were called to a house on the 800 block of Marcolin Street on Friday at 8 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as Steven Campbell Sr., 53, was declared dead at the scene with one gunshot wound to the head. Another victim, Steven Campbell Jr., 30, had a gunshot wound in the buttocks and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they discovered Fitzgerald Campbell was angry and walking in the area with a gun. When he saw his nephew, Steven Jr., he shot him. Fitzgerald then saw his brother, Steven Sr., and shot him as well, police said.

Fitzgerald Campbell was arrested near the scene and was later charged. Police believe this incident leads to any threat to the public.

Police are asking the public if they have more information about the incident. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.