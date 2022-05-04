HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument with a roommate has led to the shooting of a woman on Monday in Houston’s Southside.

Police arrested Jared Earl Simmons, 23, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, stemming from an incident at an apartment at 3800 Mount Pleasant Street on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene and witnessed Simmons shooting into a crowd of people, with one person hit in the leg.

Investigators said that Simmons was involved in a dispute with his roommate, and a family member of the roommate came to the apartment and threatened Simmons with a gun. Simmons then assaulted the family member and took the gun, then began firing shots into the crowd.

The victim, Genesis Strawder, 18, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and later released.