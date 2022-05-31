HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was charged with murder as Houston police believe a shooting last Thursday that resulted from an argument.

Nace Smith, 41, was charged with the death of Charley Walker, 40, on Tuesday. Smith was arrested on Friday for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Knowing Smith was possibly linked to the murder of Walker, Houston police detectives then questioned Smith after his arrest and he admitted to his role in the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday at 1219 Murrayhill Drive in Spring Branch. Officers found Walker on the back porch with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they didn’t discover a motive until later, when detectives believed Walker knew Smith and the two may have had an argument in the days prior to the shooting.