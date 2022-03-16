HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for indecency with a child.

Police said the suspect, Kevin Eguia, engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a minor in the 7200 block of Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Investigators said during their investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that the fugitive had performed indecent sexual acts with the child.

Eguia is a 24-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).