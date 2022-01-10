Jose Rodriguez (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating a fugitive, Jose Rodriguez, who is wanted for indecency with a child.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, Rodriguez engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with the child victim in the 13200 block of Laguna St. in Houston, police said. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse, investigators said.

Detectives learned that Rodriguez, performed indecent sexual acts with the child victim.

Rodriguez is a white male, 36 years old, approximately 5-foot-9, 192 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.