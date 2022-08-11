HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston.

Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.

Houston Police Department

Authorities said the victim, Luz Garcia, 46, was transported to an area hospital and later released.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Officer V. Lewis and Southeast Patrol Division officers said Ms. Garcia was initially involved in a minor crash at the intersection at the above address. As she took photos of the crash, she walked toward the sidewalk when she was struck by a white Chevrolet Camaro.

Houston Police Department photo of injured victim Luz Garcia

The suspect driver did not stop to render aid and continued driving northbound on Reveille Street.

Garcia suffered a broken collar bone and dislocated shoulder as a result of being struck by the Camaro. There is no description of the suspect driver at this time.

Hit & Run investigators need help in identifying a wanted vehicle and suspect driver who struck a woman at 3700 Reveille St on July 18. The victim, Ms. Luz Garcia (pictured), suffered broken bones. More info at http://bit.ly/3Qk67Nz Tips @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. Give them incident number: #095491622-K

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.