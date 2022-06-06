HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance video photos of a vehicle that a suspect used to shoot at Houston police officers on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a family disturbance at 4500 Idaho Street at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning on the south side of Houston. Police said that as an officer walked toward the street to investigate and saw the white SUV with two men inside driving slowly eastbound, then pointed a weapon at the officer

Police said that the officer feared for his life and fired his handgun at the suspects, but it is unclear if he hit the SUV or the suspects. The SUV sped down the streets and stopped, then the suspect fired at least three shots at the officer, but he was not hit. The SUV then fled the scene.

The suspects, which police describe as two Black males, were seen in a white Ford Expedition.

Suspected SUV involved in shooting. (Houston Police Department)

Police said that the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division are investigating the incident as normal procedure when an officer fires his weapon in the city limits.

Anyone with information in this case, the identity of the wanted suspects or on the whereabouts of the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.